WWE announced earlier this week WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will take on Keith Lee in a non-title match on this Monday's "In Your Face" edition of RAW. Over the last few weeks, Lee has gone against Randy Orton in a series of matches, but two of which have ended in DQ due to McIntyre going after Orton. The champion is set to defend his title against "The Viper" at Clash of Champions on September 27.

Since Monday's match has been announced, Lee and Drew have commented on social media.

"Well my friend...It seems we get to have a little friendly competition," Lee wrote.

"Indeed. Beat me and I'll personally have a word about your theme music," McIntyre joked.

Lee reportedly signed off on the theme change as WWE has been urging talents to ditch their CFO$ theme songs as of late. Fans were not thrilled with the new song WWE gave him, thus McIntyre's reference about putting in a word with the higher-ups, if Lee wins.

"That stung...but you're on [laughing emoji]," Lee responded.

Below is the current card for RAW:

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura vs. RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits in a non-title match

* RAW Women's Champion Asuka defends against Mickie James

* WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. Keith Lee in a non-title match

* Dominik Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins in a Steel Cage match