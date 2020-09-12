At yesterday's NJPW New Japan Cup, El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru defeated Hiromu Takahashi and BUSHI to become the new IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Champions. The titles were vacant due to SHO and YOH relinquishing them because of YOH's injury (ACL tear).

This is Desperado's second run with the titles, and it's the fourth time for Kanemaru.

Below are the full results:

* Tomoaki Honma, Yuji Nagata, and Satoshi Kojima defeated Gabriel Kidd, Yota Tsuji, and Yuya Uemura

* Suzuki-Gun (Minoru Suzuki, Zack Sabre Jr., Taichi, and DOUKI defeated Kota Ibushi, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Ryusuke Taguchi, and Master Wato

* (Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi, and SANADA defeated EVIL, Yujiro Takahashi, and Dick Togo

* YOSHI-HASHI, Hirooki Goto, and Tomohiro Ishii (c) defeated Kazuchika Okada, SHO, and Toru Yano (NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Championship)

* El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru defeated Hiromu Takahashi and BUSHI (IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship - Vacant)

Next up for NJPW is the beginning of the G1 Climax 30 tournament on Saturday, September 19. You can check out the field and how the blocks shape up here.