AEW announcer Excalibur is scheduled to return alongside Jim Ross and Tony Schiavone on tomorrow's AEW Dynamite, according to F4WOnline.

This will be his first appearance on the show since the July 29 episode of Dynamite when he was taken off TV without explanation by AEW, or Excalibur himself.

The AEW announcer was at last week's tapings to do commentary for tonight's AEW Dark. It's unknown why he didn't call last week's Dynamite, but it was the second delay after AEW had initially planned on bringing him back on August 12.

While an official reason wasn't given for his hiatus, a promo from a PWG show in the early 2000s with Kevin Owens may have been why. Both Excalibur and Owens used racial slurs during the segment, which resurfaced again back in July. Both have previously apologized in the past about that promo.

Below is tomorrow's current lineup:

* Jon Moxley vs. MJF's lawyer Mark Sterling

* Santana and Ortiz vs. Best Friends

* Chris Jericho vs. Joey Janela

* Private Party and SCU (Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian) vs. Young Bucks and Jurassic Express (Winners of the match face each other at All Out)

* NWA World Women's Champion Thunder Rosa in action