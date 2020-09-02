It was reported yesterday Excalibur was scheduled to return on tonight's AEW Dynamite, and he did just that, joining Jim Ross and Tony Schiavone at the announce table.

This was Excalibur's first appearance since the July 29 episode of Dynamite when he was reportedly held off TV. An official reason wasn't given on air, but it's likely due to a PWG promo from the early 2000s that resurfaced in July where Kevin Owens and Excalibur used racial slurs in a promo.

Excalibur also called the action for last night's Dark. On tonight's show commentary simply announced Excalibur had returned, and continued on with the show. Later on, Excalibur did mention, "I was on an extended siesta, but there's no place I'd rather be."

