All eyes were on Finn Balor and Adam Cole last week during their opening contest on a special edition episode of NXT. As the bout began, it was anyone's game as both men brought forth every signature move of theirs out on the table. But, Balor was just one step ahead when he connected his 1916 DDT off the top rope and became the now two-time NXT Champion.

While some thought Balor's return to NXT was two-steps back from his initial rise on the main roster, it turned out to be a blessing in disguise. In his interview with Yash Bhati from the Hindustan Times, "The Prince" spoke highly of his opponent / Bullet Club ally.

"It was a big night. I returned to NXT 10 months ago. I had said my future will be my past. And that's what I did," Balor began. "You never know what to expect in pro-wrestling. Originally, I wasn't expecting to return to NXT at all. Eventually, the opportunity arose and I jumped on it. NXT has some of the best wrestlers in the world like Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, Adam Cole, all these guys are proven NXT stars, and I wanted to prove myself against them.

"I have to say Adam Cole is one of the best wrestlers I have ever been in the ring within 20 years."

Speaking of Bullet Club, with many of their former members now in WWE, fans believe that we may see a reunion sometime soon, especially after Cole and Balor "too sweet" each other after their Iron Man match just two weeks ago. The founder of this worldwide phenomenal group responded to the question if there's going to be a BC reunion anytime in the foreseeable future.

"It is something that people have been talking about for almost 6 years. I feel like all the pieces haven't been in place yet. You need that perfect moment," he replied. "It wasn't right for AJ at the time, wasn't right for me or Adam at the time. But, there will come a point in time, all the stars align where we would be able to get a Club moment with me, AJ, and Adam included."

