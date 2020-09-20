- Above is WWE's latest Top 10 video featuring NXT Champion Finn Balor's thrilling NXT moments. The group included Balor beating Adam Cole to win the title for a second time. Balor will soon learn his opponent at TakeOver on October 4 after this Wednesday's NXT. In the first-ever Gauntlet Eliminator Match, the winner gets a shot at the champion. Announced for the match so far is KUSHIDA, Cameron Grimes, and Kyle O'Reilly with two more to be announced in the coming days.

- WWE announced the following new indie content has been added to the WWE Network: EVOLVE 127, wXw Shotgun 2020 (s2e1), ICW Fight Club 96, and PROGRESS: Chapter 101.

- WWE posted this week's 25 best Instagram photos. The collection included: WWE RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits, Mia Yim, and Kayla Braxton.