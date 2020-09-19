Kyle O'Reilly has been announced as the third entrant into the first-ever NXT Gauntlet Eliminator Match, which takes place this Wednesday. The winner of that match gets to face NXT Champion Finn Balor at TakeOver on October 4.

Already announced for Wednesday's match is KUSHIDA and Cameron Grimes. The 5-Man Gauntlet Eliminator will see two Superstars start the match, and a new competitor will enter every four minutes. The only way to be eliminated is by pinfall or submission.

O'Reilly has since commented about being included in the match.

"This is a pretty big deal for me, I know I'm unproven in the singles department — I get that — but I've gotta make the most of this opportunity," O'Reilly said. "I know I'll have the support of the Undisputed boys. I'm gonna represent my team and make them proud."

This week's show also features a Battle Royal to determine a new number one contender for NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai.