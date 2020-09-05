FTR won the AEW World Tag Team Championship against Hangman Page and Kenny Omega at tonight's AEW All Out. It took two spiked piledrivers on Page for FTR to pick up the victory.
While neither Page or Omega officially turned on each other, Page didn't help his partner when he collapsed in the ring after the match. Omega was extremely mad at Page and left the venue. He walked off with The Young Bucks and said he was done, it was "time for a clean sweep, time for a clean break."
Omega has been teasing the return of "The Cleaner" on BTE for weeks. Page has already been kicked out The Elite by Matt and Nick for costing them their match that may have led to a rematch against Page and Omega.
Be sure to follow our live coverage of tonight's show!
You can check out the title change in the images below:
It's @KennyOmegamanX time. #AEWAllOut— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) September 6, 2020
?? https://t.co/wrY0zFE3Jk
?? https://t.co/s3LVN89K4G pic.twitter.com/TlEpXu93jb
The #AEW World Tag Team Champions @KennyOmegamanX & @theAdamPage seem to be working smoothly as a team.#AEWAllOut pic.twitter.com/9YeoseeczC— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 6, 2020
.@theAdamPage and @KennyOmegamanX firing on all cylinders! #AEWAllOut— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) September 6, 2020
?? https://t.co/wrY0zFE3Jk
?? https://t.co/s3LVN89K4G pic.twitter.com/HLUQH5qFZC
.@CashWheelerFTR and @DaxHarwood have successfully isolated Hangman... #AEWAllOut— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) September 6, 2020
?? https://t.co/wrY0zFE3Jk
?? https://t.co/s3LVN89K4G pic.twitter.com/XZg3a8GvDH
Oh yeah! @KennyOmegamanX can do this all night... and you can't escape! #AEWAllOut— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) September 6, 2020
?? https://t.co/wrY0zFE3Jk
?? https://t.co/s3LVN89K4G pic.twitter.com/INqkPIcuyT
You can always expect excellent teamwork from @DaxHarwood and @CashWheelerFTR! #AEWAllOut— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) September 6, 2020
?? https://t.co/wrY0zFE3Jk
?? https://t.co/s3LVN89K4G pic.twitter.com/C4tUPyQRrW
.@theAdamPage and @KennyOmegamanX wipe out Dax! #AEWAllOut— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) September 6, 2020
?? https://t.co/wrY0zFE3Jk
?? https://t.co/s3LVN89K4G pic.twitter.com/gMhMoMGJz3
"The wild-eyed anxious millennial cowboy heading up to the top!"@theAdamPage takes flight! #AEWAllOut— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) September 6, 2020
?? https://t.co/wrY0zFE3Jk
?? https://t.co/s3LVN89K4G pic.twitter.com/kku0qVfbSY
I believe @theAdamPage deserves a YEET-HAW for this... #AEWAllOut— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) September 6, 2020
?? https://t.co/wrY0zFE3Jk
?? https://t.co/s3LVN89K4G pic.twitter.com/7C39jhr9hn
SAY YEAH. @DaxHarwood @CashWheelerFTR ?? #AEWAllOut— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) September 6, 2020
?? https://t.co/wrY0zFE3Jk
?? https://t.co/s3LVN89K4G pic.twitter.com/3jfjeHFU0n
?? @KennyOmegamanX #AEWAllOut— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) September 6, 2020
?? https://t.co/wrY0zFE3Jk
?? https://t.co/s3LVN89K4G pic.twitter.com/vKHSxn1pOE
Is this really the end of Omega & Hangman?#AEWAllOut pic.twitter.com/CkXxpiYnrp— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 6, 2020
A clean break, @KennyOmegamanX? ?? #AEWAllOut— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) September 6, 2020
?? https://t.co/wrY0zFE3Jk
?? https://t.co/s3LVN89K4G pic.twitter.com/AKbc1eeA1o