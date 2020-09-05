FTR won the AEW World Tag Team Championship against Hangman Page and Kenny Omega at tonight's AEW All Out. It took two spiked piledrivers on Page for FTR to pick up the victory.

While neither Page or Omega officially turned on each other, Page didn't help his partner when he collapsed in the ring after the match. Omega was extremely mad at Page and left the venue. He walked off with The Young Bucks and said he was done, it was "time for a clean sweep, time for a clean break."

Omega has been teasing the return of "The Cleaner" on BTE for weeks. Page has already been kicked out The Elite by Matt and Nick for costing them their match that may have led to a rematch against Page and Omega.

Be sure to follow our live coverage of tonight's show!

You can check out the title change in the images below:













































Is this really the end of Omega & Hangman?#AEWAllOut pic.twitter.com/CkXxpiYnrp — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 6, 2020



