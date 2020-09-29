After their initial announcement of bringing back Victory Road, Impact Wrestling has updated its lineup for this pay-per-view event on Saturday, October 3, on Impact Plus.

In addition to Eric Young defending his Impact World Championship against Eddie Edwards, Deonna Purrazzo and Rohit Raju will defend their respective championships on Saturday. Purrazzo will defend her Knockouts Championship against Susie, and Raju has issued a "Defeat Rohit Challenge" for his X-Division Championship.

Also announced on the card:

- Rhino & Heath will take on Reno Scum in an Unsanctioned Match

- Tenille Dashwood and Jordynne Grace will clash in their third match against each other

- Lastly, Tommy Dreamer will go one-on-one with Brian Myers

Victory Road will broadcast exclusively on IMPACT Plus. Those who sign up now will recieve a free 30-day trial.

Below are preview clips of these upcoming matches: