After their initial announcement of bringing back Victory Road, Impact Wrestling has updated its lineup for this pay-per-view event on Saturday, October 3, on Impact Plus.
In addition to Eric Young defending his Impact World Championship against Eddie Edwards, Deonna Purrazzo and Rohit Raju will defend their respective championships on Saturday. Purrazzo will defend her Knockouts Championship against Susie, and Raju has issued a "Defeat Rohit Challenge" for his X-Division Championship.
Also announced on the card:
- Rhino & Heath will take on Reno Scum in an Unsanctioned Match
- Tenille Dashwood and Jordynne Grace will clash in their third match against each other
- Lastly, Tommy Dreamer will go one-on-one with Brian Myers
Victory Road will broadcast exclusively on IMPACT Plus. Those who sign up now will recieve a free 30-day trial.
Below are preview clips of these upcoming matches:
Being the good, loyal, happy-go-lucky little GIRL got me nowhere... It's time to grow up, @IamKylieRae AND @realsuyung... #IMPACTonAXSTV @IMPACTWRESTLING https://t.co/gsZBjeEUTO— The Virtuosa (@DeonnaPurrazzo) September 30, 2020
.@HakimZane is introducing the Defeat Rohit Challenge* THIS SATURDAY at Victory Road.— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 30, 2020
* @MegaTJP, @DashingChrisBey and @TheTreyMiguel need not apply #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/UbyczbE4PR
.@ScottDAmore will allow @HEATHXXII to team with @Rhyno313 to face @Thornstowe_Scum and @legendbaby81 in an unsanctioned match THIS SATURDAY at Victory Road! #IMPACTonAXSTV #Heath4IMPACT pic.twitter.com/XtRObqZv83— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 30, 2020
It was a tense standoff between @THETOMMYDREAMER and @Myers_Wrestling - and they'll face THIS SATURDAY at Victory Road! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/GvPPC4yIan— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 30, 2020
.@TenilleDashwood will face @JordynneGrace one more time THIS SATURDAY at Victory Road to decide who is truly best. #IMPACTonAXSTV @kalebKonley pic.twitter.com/1ghVzaAJNq— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 30, 2020