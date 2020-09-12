On a recent edition of Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions, Austin sat down with WWE Hall of Famer Jerry "The King" Lawler to talk about his career as a broadcaster. They also discussed Lawler taking over 'Story Time', replacing fellow WWE Hall of Famer, "Mean" Gene Okerlund.

Earlier this year on The Jerry Lawler Show, Lawler had revealed that he had flown in to record voiceovers for the series. 'Story Time' last aired in 2018, with Okerlund hosting the first three seasons before passing away. Lawler talked to Austin about hosting the series and taking over hosting duties from Okerlund.

"Yes, I'm really excited about that. Yeah, I am, hopefully as involved as possible," Lawler said. "Here I am working on it. It's a show that's going to be on WWE Network, called 'Story Time', and it's been around a while. Mean Gene Okerlund was the past host, and I feel honored that they called on me to kind of take Mean Gene's place as the host.

"I'll come on, introduce some guys that are going to be telling old road stories like you and I have been doing here for this past show. But it's really funny and I just - believe it or not, just today, before we started doing the show was the first time I got to see what I look like as an animated King."

Mehdy Labriny contributed to this article.