A new WWE Chronicle documentary, which dropped on Saturday, focuses on Jey Uso's ascension from a tag team specialist to a singles competitor on Friday Night SmackDown.

In the documentary, Jey Uso's son, Jeyce Fatu, is asked by the producer to predict the result of his father's WWE Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns at Sunday's Clash of Champions pay-per view. As seen in the clip above, Jeyce picked Reigns, who he referred to as, "Uncle OOOAAAH".

Uso explained why his son calls Reigns by that peculiar name. "Uncle OOOAAAH, get it? OOOAAAH before the spear," he said, referring to the sound that Reigns makes before delivering his finishing move, the spear.

After Jaciyah Fatu, his other son, also picked Reigns to win on Sunday, a ticked off Uso said, "This is what I've to deal with at home. All that pressure talk is coming from my two sons."

As noted earlier, Jimmy Uso is expected to return to the ring in early 2021.