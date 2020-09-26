WWE star Jimmy Uso will reportedly be returning to the ring in January or February 2021, according to Alex McCarthy from talkSPORT. He spoke to Jey Uso.

Jimmy Uso had torn his ACL during the Triple Threat Ladder Match for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania 36.



McCarthy tweeted, "Jimmy Uso is on course to return to action from his knee injury in January/February 2021, Jey Uso told me."

As noted back in August, Jimmy was a guest on Table Talk w/ D-Von Dudley and spoke about his WrestleMania injury.

"It was the first minute at WrestleMania," Uso said. "I tore my ACL within the first minute. I had no idea! All I knew was I went down and I jumped off the ladder from 4 feet. I landed on the mat, and that's how I blew my ACL. Out of all the crazy things we have done in the past decade in WWE, I get hurt from falling 4 feet off a ladder. Man, I was pissed!"

As noted, Jimmy Uso will be a guest on tomorrow's special edition of WWE's The Bump.