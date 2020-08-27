The Usos made their main roster debut in 2010 and have been a staple in the WWE tag team division ever since. It's been months since we've seen the team in action, and according to initial reports after Jimmy Uso suffered a knee injury during a ladder match at WrestleMania, we still could be months away from their return.

The tag team were a recent guest on Table Talk With D-Von, and during the show, Jimmy gave an update on his rehabilitation process and if they are close to being able to return to action.

"Right now, I'm working on this knee injury," Jimmy said. "I've never had any injury in my life, period. Through football, putting my brother through tables, doing all this crazy stuff we've done, I've never had an injury. To get hurt at WrestleMania this year, I didn't know what to do. I was sitting there wondering, 'Do I be mad? Do I be sad and worried?' You just have to take it one day at a time. Luckily, I have a great family I could go to.

"A lot of the guys that have been hurt, it's just hard to turn off," Jimmy continued. "It's hard when you get home. You are moving so much that it's hard to turn off; it's just hard. My wife [Naomi] tells me I need to stop worrying and stop watching SmackDown or RAW and just turn it off. So, I've been trying to do that and just hang out.

"I don't like hospitals," Jimmy said. "I don't like doctors, I don't even take medicine. I don't like any of it, so to sit there and have to go under with the whole gown on having surgery - yeah, I tore the ACL and now we're looking at January. Hopefully we're back and ready to roll."

Jimmy then went into discussing when exactly the injury happened, and revealed that, in the moment, he had no idea he had torn his ACL. He explained how upset he was for the injury to happen on something so routine after all the crazy bumps he's taken over the years.

"It was the first minute at WrestleMania," Uso said. "I tore my ACL within the first minute. I had no idea! All I knew was I went down and I jumped off the ladder from 4 feet. I landed on the mat, and that's how I blew my ACL. Out of all the crazy things we have done in the past decade in WWE, I get hurt from falling 4 feet off a ladder. Man, I was pissed!

"I knew something was wrong," Jimmy continued. "I had torn it clean out. I found out two days later that it was an ACL tear. I thought there was just no way, because I finished the match. It was a 30-minute match and we were jumping off ladders. When I watched it back, I tore it within the first minute, so all of that other stuff was on a bum leg, and I have a hard time watching it. I get goosebumps just talking about it."

