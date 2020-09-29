As reported earlier today, Joey Ryan had filed a multi-million dollar lawsuit against three women who have alleged that Ryan sexually assaulted them. Ryan has filed for a second lawsuit, according to PWInsider.

The second lawsuit was filed on September 24 and was filed before the City of Los Angeles' Central Judicial District. The suit names one woman and ten additional Jane Does to be named.

Ryan has requested damages for negligent infliction of emotional distress, for libel against him, and for compensatory damages against each defendant, including, an amount in excess of $25,000 for economic damages and $25,000 for non-economic damages.

He is also requesting the court to rule for an injunction order to retract the defamatory statements and to take the defamatory statements down from the websites on which the statements were made and published.

The lawsuit is 38 pages and according to PWInsider, it features a lot of background material on Joey Ryan, his career, and social media.

In this lawsuit as in the first one, Ryan has requested a jury trial.