Joey Ryan has filed a multi-million dollar lawsuit against three woman who have alleged that Ryan sexually assaulted them, according to a filing obtained by HeelByNature.com. These allegations were made during the #SpeakingOut movement prompting Impact Wrestling to release Ryan and for Ryan to delete his and Bar Wrestling's social media accounts. Ryan has since reactivated those accounts as well as his Patreon and has made statements denying the allegations.

Ryan filed the lawsuit in the United States District and Central Court on Sep. 24 claiming the women made false allegations against him, resulting in damages to his reputation and his livelihood. Ryan said he has lost upwards of $20,000 in monthly income from his various revenue sources, including live event bookings, merchandise, Twitch, Cameo and Patreon.

The filing contains details of the losses Ryan has claimed to have lost. The first section concerned the loss of social media followers of at least 11,000 on his Twitter account as well as no longer receiving 1,000 followers per month as Ryan previously had. Listed also is the loss of 8,000 followers on his Instagram as well as no longer receiving 1,000 followers per month as Ryan previously had.

Also included is the loss of venues for Bar Wrestling as well as lost revenues from Bar Wrestling in the amount of $1,500 per month from distribution and streaming services and $2,000 per event with two events per month. There is also a list of alleged lost revenues from merchandising in the amount of $1,000 per month, lost revenues in his Patreon account in the amount of $3,000 per month, lost revenues in his Cameo account in the amount of $500 per month, lost revenues from his Twitch account in the amount of $1,000 per month plus subscription shares and tips from subscribers and lost revenues from Wrestling Performance Bookings of $8,000 to $10,000 per month.

Ryan is reportedly looking for the following resolution to the matter, including payment for economic and non-economic damages. He is also looking for the accusers to retract and delete any defamatory statements made against him.

Ryan is seeking $200,000 in economic damages as to each of the defendants or the amount lost as a result of defendant's conduct multiplied by the months from June 21, 2020 to the date of the award of economic damages. He is also seeking $5,000,000 as to each of the defendants in non-economic damages.

Ryan and his legal term have also filed an injunction on the defendants from making "defamatory statements or any iteration of the defamatory statements as set forth above and herein", "to retract the defamatory statements as set forth above and herein" and "to direct any, and all, websites that defendants posted the defamatory statements as set forth above and herein, to delete the defamatory statements".