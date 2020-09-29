AEW had previously announced AEW World Champion Jon Moxley was appearing live for tomorrow's Dynamite, but it now looks like he'll be in a match. Moxley is scheduled to face an opponent of Eddie Kingston's choosing on this week's show. The mystery opponent has not yet been revealed.

Kingston stepped in last week to face Moxley for the title, but came up short in the match. The champion was originally scheduled to team up with Will Hobbs and Darby Allin against Lance Archer, Brian Cage, and Ricky Starks, although the match was nixed after Archer announced he tested positive for COVID-19 and was held off the show.

Archer is still scheduled to face Moxley for the title on the October 14 "Anniversary Show" edition of Dynamite.

Below is the updated lineup for tomorrow:

* Orange Cassidy vs. 10 of The Dark Order

* Chris Jericho vs. Isiah Kassidy

* Ricky Starks vs. Darby Allin

* Britt Baker will be in action

* AEW World Champion Jon Moxley to face opponent of Eddie Kingston's choosing

* Cody Rhodes responds to the recent challenge from AEW TNT Champion Brodie Lee

* FTR (c) vs. SCU (AEW World Tag Team Championship)