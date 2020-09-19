A year after it was originally scheduled to happen, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley is set to make his in-ring debut at Josh Barnett's Bloodsport III, which is taking place at the Marion County Fairgrounds in Indianapolis, Indiana on October 11.

Barnett, who will be hosting his third successive edition of Bloodsport, confirmed Moxley's participation via Twitter.

Moxley was supposed to face Barnett last year before pulling out of the event due to an elbow injury. Although his opponent has yet to be announced, it is most likely that he will face Barnett this year, considering that Moxley promised to "get this one back" in a tweet last year. Furthermore, Moxley and Barnett were set to face each other at Bloodsport earlier this year until the show was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The likes of Deonna Purrazzo, Josh Alexander, Homicide, Calvin Tankman, Chris Dickinson, "Grizzly" Kal Jak, Lindsay Snow, Erik Hammer, and Killer Kelly have also been confirmed for Bloodsport 2020.

During last year's Bloodsport, Barnett defeated Chris Dickinson by knockout in the main event. The event also saw NXT stars Karrion Kross and Timothy Thatcher winning their respective matches.

Bloodsport, in which a traditional wrestling ring is replaced by a ring canvas with no ropes or turnbuckles, features worked matches that are presented in a shoot MMA style. The only way to win the matches are via knockout or submission.

