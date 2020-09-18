On a recent episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast, Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman sat down with WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle where he gave his thoughts on the current storylines in WWE. Shane McMahon has been the on-screen head of RAW Underground, and Angle talked about what it was like for him to work with McMahon backstage on a creative level.

"Shane's great. He's got great ideas, great concepts," Angle stated. "He's a great athlete. The kid's been in a lot of fights in his life. Shane is, I'm not going to call him a polished worker. What I'm going to call him is he's an incredible athlete that knows how to perform, and every time he goes in there, he steals the show. So he's doing something right. He's not a full-time wrestler. He never was. I don't think he was ever interested in doing that, but when he's in there, he entertains."

Angle was then asked if he thinks Shane is set to be the heir apparent to Vince McMahon or whether it will be Stephanie and Triple H. Angle noted that there is no wrong decision to make, but he made it clear that while Vince is 75 years old, he has no plans on dying anytime soon revealing a conversation he had with Vince about the age in which he believes he'll live to. Angle also commented on Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's group purchasing the XFL from Vince.

"Well, I don't think they could go wrong either way whether it's Stephanie and Hunter or Shane McMahon," Angle admitted. "So that's really up to the big guy. I was under the assumption, when Shane left awhile ago, that Stephanie would be the next one, Triple H and Stephanie should stay together, but Shane's back, and I don't know what they're going to decide. I know this, Vince McMahon believes he's going to live to be 105. He's told me so don't expect this guy to drop dead anytime soon. He's in the best shape of his life, but he's 75.

"We all know he's getting older, but the guy's healthy as a horse, and he has a 'no die' mentality man. He's an animal. This guy's the hardest-working guy I've ever seen in my life. I think that even Dwayne Johnson will tell you that he got a lot of his work ethic from watching Vince. The Rock is a very very hard worker. He pounds the pavement. He's got his hands in everything, and he's exactly like Vince. These two are just a different breed."

"It's weird you say that because Vince just handed the keys of the XFL to Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson," Hausman pointed out.

"I know, you know, what?," Angle said. "If Vince wants the company to succeed, he gave it the right person."

Roman Reigns recently made his return to WWE and is now WWE Universal Champion. However, the biggest part of Reigns' return is his heel turn and his partnership with Paul Heyman. Angle pointed out that Reigns should have turned heel a long time ago.

"It's been a long time coming," Angle admitted. "Honestly, this is my opinion, but I thought that the WWE should have turned him heel a long time ago because Roman's really good. He is really good. No matter what anybody says, he's one of the best on the roster. He knows how to work in the ring. His promo skills have gotten a lot better. He was always quiet when he started, but he's learned his voice, and he knows what he's doing. But half the fans didn't like him because he was getting such a hard push, and I think that if he would have turned heel earlier, I think that he would be a really, really, really really, really big babyface right now where 100% of the fans would like him.

"But because of the push and the people not liking him being pushed above everybody so quickly, they're like, 'we don't like this guy. He's Vince's boy.' So anybody that's 'Vince's boy,' which he's not, but I mean, I'm not gonna lie, Vince loves him obviously. But he can back it up. Roman is great, and this heel run will eventually make them a bigger babyface when he turns back. This will help them tremendously. I just think it should have been done a year prior."

A topic discussed on The Wrestling Inc. Daily regarding Reigns' heel turn is whether Reigns should change his look and his music. When asked if there should be any changes for Reigns, Angle said WWE should keep things the same and explained why.

"I think they should keep it that same," Angle said. "I mean I understand what you're saying. They're going to reinvent him and reprogram him, but after about three or four weeks, these fans aren't going to be cheering when his music starts. They're going to be booing. So it's just a matter of time. It's going to take a little bit of time to do that, but to change his music, that's cool. I get it, but I don't think you need to."

