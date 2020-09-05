WWE star Lana recently took to her Instagram to share stills from a photo shoot promoting the Fashion Nova brand. The Ravishing Russian writes, "Summer fun ! Love my bikini @fashionnova Fashionnovapartner."

She later used the same photo to take a shot at the recently returned Mickie James, who defeated Lana on this past week's episode of Monday Night Raw. In the tweet Lana writes, "Dear @MickieJames I want you to know you might have pinned me in the ring but I am winning in life."

While Lana has consistently used social media to promote herself, she has run into a couple of obstacles. Last month she called out Instagram for removing a picture of her kissing her husband, former WWE superstar Rusev.

"Instagram is prejudice towards the Black Sea, prejudice towards the Bulgarian brute, towards Bulgaria. Because I don't see any other reason why all 95 percent of IG can post explicit content but I can't post a picture kissing my Bulgarian husband in Bulgaria ??? But all the Americans in America can ? At least #tiktok apologizes for being prejudice but @instagram you are the worst ! You allow me to get bullied by so many people on here and then descriminate towards REAL LOVE ! PLEASE SHARE. ??"

You can read more about that here. Check out her most recent shout out at Mickie James below.