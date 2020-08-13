At WrestleMania 31 Rusev made quite the entrance aboard a tank before taking on John Cena. That tank made its way into headlines on Wednesday after Lana revealed that she and Rusev had sex on the tank in an Instagram post.

She wrote, "We just had sex in the Black Sea @tobemiro ! And on the tank at Wrestlemania!!! [sunglasses emoji]"

But apparently that flaunting of sexual locations was a bit too much for Instagram as they removed the post on Thursday. They said it went against their community guidelines on nudity or sexual activity and Lana subsequently called out Instagram for removing her post. She called Instagram prejudice while also giving a shoutout to TikTok for at least apologizing for being prejudiced.

"Instagram is prejudice towards the Black Sea, prejudice towards the Bulgarian brute, towards Bulgaria. Because I don't see any other reason why all 95 percent of IG can post explicit content but I can't post a picture kissing my Bulgarian husband in Bulgaria ??? But all the Americans in America can ? At least #tiktok apologizes for being prejudice but @instagram you are the worst ! You allow me to get bullied by so many people on here and then descriminate towards REAL LOVE ! PLEASE SHARE. ??"

She also added that post to her Instagram story with the caption, "Where is the Nudity @instagram???? I can't kiss my husband on IG??? Stop discriminating"

In the comments many IG users pointed out that the post was likely removed due to the caption rather than the picture itself. But either way, Instagram is now on the Lana's bad side which could mean more time and more videos from her on TikTok in the near future.

Lana has taken her new storyline alliance with Natalya to TikTok as the two have appeared in several videos together on the platform. She also previously took part in the #DontRushChallenge with Mandy Rose which was a virtual dance off during the onset of the COVID pandemic.

You can check out Lana's post below: