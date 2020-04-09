- Uproxx recently interviewed Kofi Kingston, who spoke about some of his favorite television programs. Kofi noted that he recently completed the hit Netflix series, Tiger King. Kingston was asked which person in the WWE locker room most resembled the main subject of the series, Joe Exotic, who has had some experience in the business.

"I gotta say Michael Hayes," Kingston replied. "One hundred percent. The outfits, the blonde hair, the attitude, don't give a care about nothin' in the world. Gotta be Michael Hayes."

See Also: Jim Ross Tells Wrestling Inc. That Joe Exotic Reminds Him Of A "Very Unskilled, Independent Wrestler Who Believes That A Mullet, Bleached Hair And Tattoos Is All You Need To Be A Great In-Ring Talent"

- Through April 13th, you can receive 25% off championship belts at WWEShop.com. There is no promo code needed, just use this link.

- As reported earlier, several WWE stars took part in the "#DontRushChallenge". Mandy Rose and Lana, who were a part of the challenge, have also participated in several Tik Tok videos in their lingerie, including a virtual dance off. You can view the videos below:

More Lana and Mandy Rose virtual dancing, this time in their lingerie pic.twitter.com/sLZ7co27uu — Daily Wrestling News (@DailyWWENews) April 9, 2020