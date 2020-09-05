WWE held a call last Sunday with talent to discuss the reinvention of the brand, which was then followed up by a letter from Vince McMahon letting talent know they need to remove themselves from third-party services (Cameo, Twitch, etc) by October 2. Repeated violations could result in fines, suspension, or termination of talent. Vince's letter noted that the actions are necessary as they go into the "next phase of growth" for the company.

This news was first reported exclusively by Wrestling Inc.

As noted this morning, Dave Meltzer reported on the Wrestling Observer message board that "the straw that broke the camel's back" with WWE officials was Lana's Instagram brand deal with Bang Energy Drink, and the ads that she uploaded for them. You can check out more on her ads by clicking here.

Lana has since commented on the report via Twitter — calling it "false."

"I am not the straw that broke the camel's back. You know who you are and that is false...but thank you for writing about me...all of you. I am your escape goat."

