Lance Archer won the 21-Man Casino Battle Royale at tonight's AEW All Out at Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida. He was able to lastly throw out Eddie Kingston and will receive a future shot at the AEW World Championship. A date for the match has not yet been announced.
Matt Sydal also made his AEW debut as the last man to enter the match. Unfortunately, he tried for a shooting star press off the top rope, slipped, and landed hard on his hip. Thankfully it wasn't worse, and he was able to finish out his part of the match. Sydal made it to the final four along with The Butcher.
