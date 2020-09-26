Liv Morgan spoke with Sportskeeda before she and her tag partner, Ruby Riott, face WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax at this Sunday's WWE Clash of Champions.

During the conversation, Morgan was asked if WWE ever planned on moving her towards portraying Sister Abigail. Morgan said it was something the fans may have wanted (especially after the above video showed a blonde Sister Abigail), but she wasn't looking to play that role after returning from her break last year.

"I think it's very flattering fan fiction," Morgan responded. "I was never — you know, respectfully — hoping to be Sister Abigail. I was never pushing to be Sister Abigail. I went away for a while and I'm finding myself and I'm exploring myself. I have all these thoughts and emotions, and I'm trying to let people know without literally saying it.

"[The fans] just, kind of, wanted me to return so bad. I think that that was — they felt that was it. They felt that that was it. That was what I was going to be doing. That's a very flattering fanfic, but all it is is fanfic."

Morgan instead returned to RAW last December, crashing Lana and Bobby Lashley's wedding. After that storyline finished up, she has since feuded and is now teaming with Ruby Riott.

While not officially taking the role of Sister Abigail, Alexa Bliss has recently been under Bray Wyatt's trance, and might be acting out similar to the mysterious character.