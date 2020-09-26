WWE star Mandy Rose took Instagram yesterday to share images from her recent photo shoot with the global fashion brand Fashion Nova. The former Fire and Desire member writes, "On Thursday's we wear NEON," then tags the brand's social media channels.

Following her major singles victory over long-time friend/rival Sonya Deville at SummerSlam, Rose was traded from SmackDown to Monday Night Raw thanks to the Miz. She would later release this statement telling the A-Lister that despite his best efforts, she and Money In The Bank winner Otis are closer than ever.

"You dirty bastard. Three weeks. It took three weeks to find out why I wasn't on SmackDown, and of course, it's because of you, Mike. I had a career moment at SummerSlam to not be on SmackDown, and you just drop it on Talking Smack, LIKE ITS NOTHING! You affect my career and my time so you could try and stop Otis from succeeding? This is how you use your pull? Wowwww. If I'm going to RAW, that's great. I'll do bigger and better things on Mondays then I've done on Fridays. Oh, and if you think you're going to split Otis and I up, think again, Miz. There are seven days in a week, and me and Mr. Money in the Bank are as tight as ever."

You can read more about that here. Check out Rose's recent shoot below.