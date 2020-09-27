- Above is a look at Sami Callihan's five most sadistic piledrivers. The number one spot went to Callihan giving Brian Cage a piledriver off the second rope to win the Impact World Championship.

- "Filthy" Tom Lawlor vs. Homicide has been announced for Josh Barnett's Bloodsport, which takes place on October 11. As noted, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley vs. Chris Dickinson is going to be the main event for the show. Also announced: Impact Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo, Allysin Kay, Josh Alexander, Calvin Tankman, Lindsay Snow, Alexander James, Davey Boy Smith Jr., and Killer Kelly.

Below is the updated card:

* Jon Moxley vs. Chris Dickinson

* Simon Grimm vs. Matt Makowski

* Erik Hammer vs. "Grizzly" Kal Jak

* Tom Lawlor vs. Homicide





Josh Barnett's: Bloodsport brings the heat.



Homicide vs Tom Lawlor



This one is going to be a wild one and you can only watch it LIVE on @FiteTV @GCWrestling_ @FilthyTomLawlor @MexHomicide #Bloodsport pic.twitter.com/uedNDO3nSe — ?????? ?????????????????? (@JoshLBarnett) September 26, 2020

- Kris Statlander tore her ACL in June and is working her way back to the ring. On her Instagram, Statlander showed off numerous rehab exercises she's doing to get back to one-hundred percent.

"Here's some #roadtorecovery stuff for you," Statlander wrote. "A little over 8 weeks post surgery and my leg is still tiny as hell, but we're making progress. Still a long way to go though. Here's a bundle of rehab exercises I've been doing to strengthen my leg along with mobility. And I've officially mastered single leg jump rope (on my good leg, obviously)."