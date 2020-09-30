Matt Cardona, fka Zack Ryder, has provided an update on his future with the AEW.

Cardona recently appeared on the Pro Wrestling Junkies Podcast and revealed that his AEW contract expired at the AEW All Out pay-per-view on September 5.

As previously reported by Wrestling Inc., Cardona and AEW had agreed to a short-team deal in July.

Cardona said he is still hoping to return to AEW and potentially become a full-time member of the roster.

"That's the place to be right now. To be there even for a month, and do a couple of matches, was a lot of fun. It was great to just be out there and be myself again. Hopefully, we'll do it again soon," said Cardona, a former WWE Intercontinental Champion.

When asked by a fan about his future plans, Cardona cited the COVID-19 pandemic as the reason for him not being back on the road as a full-time wrestler.

"It's a weird situation and weird time in the world. I'd love to go to New Japan, or even go back and main event a few indie shows at my home promotions in New York.

"When the world opens up, it'll be the best time in wrestling. Fans and wrestlers will both be so excited and we're gonna have some kickass shows," said Cardona.

Cardona spent almost 15 years in WWE until his release in April as part of the company-wide cuts brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.