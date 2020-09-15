Miro made his AEW debut last Wednesday and cut a passionate promo about the "brass ring". During his recent appearance on the Busted Open radio show, Miro explained what that meant for him to let that frustration go that he had been harboring for the last ten years and how he's looking forward to a fresh start with his new company.

"You gather feelings over the years and if I'm on Twitch, I'm usually always positive," Miro said. "I never talked bad about somebody, just because don't stone anybody. We've all done bad stuff, right? It's just a certain time you put your heart and soul into certain things and you just don't feel like it's coming to fruition for one reason or another. It was just so disheartening over the years. I had to - and thankful for Chris [Jericho], I didn't have to - but I went and saw Chris before that. I told him kind of my idea and he's like, 'Oh you should say that about the brass ring'. I'm like, 'No, do I ask for permission? Do I ask for forgiveness after?' He's like, 'No dude, you don't have to ask for anything. You just go ahead and do it. It's a good promo.' I was so shocked because I'm so used to different styles."

"It was very important to me to say, because I meant all of these things," Miro continued. "Over the years, I gathered all of these emotions that I needed one little second to express my frustrations for the past ten years, and now, let's move on. Let's forget what we did. Let's forget everything. Let's start AEW Dynamite. The Best Man, Miro, Kip Sabian. Now lets go ahead and kill whatever we can."

While Miro's promo certainly got the wrestling community buzzing, his real-life wife still works for WWE. Miro went on to discuss if he's concerned about Lana possibly getting punished for the things he said on Dynamite.

"Absolutely, but at the same time, I feel like they [WWE] should be professional and they should treat it as what it is and it's nothing personal," Miro said. "They always say it's nothing personal, it's a business. Hopefully they do treat it as nothing personal, it's a business because that's what it is and I just hope that it won't hurt her and I really do hope and I've been thinking about this for a long time.

"It's definitely something on the back of my mind, but I know and I pray that everything will be fine because I feel like we should definitely move on. It's 2020 for Christ sakes."

Miro went on to mention that he and Lana working for rival companies is not the ideal situation, but it's not awkward. He noted that they just have to roll with the punches and more than anything, it's just an adjustment period for their schedules together.

"It's like you wake up and you go to work at Starbucks - somebody wakes up and works at Dunkin Donuts," Miro said. "It's the same thing. It doesn't matter. It's a job, but there's no animosity or anything like this to come with. I love my wife. I'm going to do anything for my wife. Is this the ideal situation? No, it's not, but sometimes life takes you in different directions and you just have to roll with the punches."

"It's hard because we've known each other for 7 years now and we've probably been together 99% of the time together," Miro added. "Flying, driving, sleeping, wrestling, everything. So, it's kind of taking an adjustment period, and thankfully, she has bundle of joy. She travels with her, she keeps her company and I have little Pickles and we have our little separate company so we can keep each other sane at times."

