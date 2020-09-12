AEW's latest signing, Miro, and Nick Jackson was among those in the virtual crowd for last night's NBA Playoffs. The two AEW stars showed up during Game 5 between the Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Clippers, both were cheering on the Clippers.

As noted, Miro debuted this past Wednesday's Dynamite as Kip Sabian's best man for his upcoming wedding with Penelope Ford.

"It has been amazing few days. I can't thank you all enough," Miro tweeted out yesterday.

Also in the virtual crowd for Game 7 between the Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics were Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy.

Next week's Dynamite is scheduled for Thursday at 8 pm ET, but if the series between the Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets ends by game six, then the show will move back to its usual Wednesday at 8 pm ET time slot.

It has been amazing few days. I can't thank you all enough. — Miro (@ToBeMiro) September 11, 2020

Check out the Nuggets vs my favorite team the @LAClippers on @tntdrama, I'll be there with the #YoungestBuck and another surprise #AEW guest... in fact he may be THE BEST GUEST ?? pic.twitter.com/ujm8rj2v0v — Young Bucks® (@youngbucks) September 11, 2020



