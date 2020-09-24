Miro, fka Rusev, made his in-ring debut in AEW during last night's edition of AEW Dynamite in a tag team match with Kip Sabian against Sonny Kiss and Joey Janela.

The former WWE U.S. Champion is now calling his Accolade submission hold, his version of the Camel Clutch, the Game Over, which is incidentally also the name of KENTA's version of the LeBell Lock or Yes Lock.

According to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer, Miro dropped that term and also dropped the name "Machka Kick," which he typically uses as the set-up before applying his finishing submission hold. Meltzer said that Miro's signature superkick no longer has a specific name as of this writing.



Although Meltzer did not mention about WWE having trademarked the terms "Machka" or "Machka Kick," he said that "WWE will be pissed off" if Miro uses the terms or catchphrases in AEW. According to Justia Trademarks, the term Machka was previously trademarked to a restaurant services company. Also, the term Macha Kick is free of any trademarks.

A few years ago, Miro revealed that Machka, which means Crush in his native language of Bulgarian, is a catchphrase he developed after watching Rocky 4 with his wife, Lana.