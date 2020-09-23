Miro (fka WWE's Rusev) made his in-ring debut on tonight's AEW Dynamite. Miro teamed up with Kip Sabian (with Penelope Ford at ringside) to take on Joey Janela and Sonny Kiss. Miro picked up the win for his team by forcing Kiss to tap out to the camel clutch.

As noted, Miro showed up in AEW a few weeks ago to be the Best Man in Sabian and Ford's upcoming wedding.

You can check out highlights from the match the images below:









Back to back to back blows to @SonnyKissXO #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/zhuMBOkFtr — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) September 24, 2020
















