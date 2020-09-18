It seems like Miro will be following in AEW World Champion Jon Moxley's footsteps and wrestle in Japan despite being under contract with AEW.

During his latest Twitch stream, Miro revealed that his AEW contract allows him to wrestle in different countries, especially "where the sun rises," hinting at a possible appearance in NJPW at some point down the road.

"Despite signing a contract, I am not restricted to AEW alone. While I am not going to name any promotions, I'll just say I'm allowed to work in different countries. Maybe a country where the sun rises? You'll just have to wait and see," said Miro.

Miro hinted that wrestling in Japan is one of his lifelong dreams and something that he plans to fulfill in the near future.

"Sometimes when God says, Miro you're going to live all your dreams, you just got to keep the faith. That's why when I got released [from WWE], I had zero doubt that I would be able to go to AEW and work in different places. And that is how things are unfolding now," he added.

Miro, who appeared on AEW Dynamite a few weeks ago, went onto say that his patience is beginning to pay off, especially after a lengthy hiatus from the ring following his WWE release in April.

"Things happen for a reason, and the more you let go off the BS, the more service you're doing to yourself. If you're good, and trust and believe, things will align themselves. You just have to be patient, and that's what I did. I bided my time and here I am now."

As reported earlier, Miro recently shared his first impression of the AEW roster, revealing how excited he is to work with all of the talent.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please give Wrestling Inc. a h/t for the transcription.