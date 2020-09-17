Miro officially made his All Elite Wrestling debut last week where he was revealed to be The Best Man for Kip Sabian. Miro was recently on his Twitch stream and talked about his first impression with the AEW roster, revealing how excited he is to work with all of the talent.

"I met a lot of really cool people there," Miro said. "Like Eddie Kingston - I've never been around him or met him before so to just be around him - he's such a cool dude. Billy [Gunn], too. He's such a cool dude to be around. He's always so positive. He actually trained me a little bit back in Orlando and I learned so much from him. Kip and Penelope are great people and full of great ideas. They have great energy and I love how they are trying to challenge themselves."

"I'm not just going to be there for a couple of days," Miro added. "I'm there for the big picture and I'm looking forward to building those relationships and my character. I actually have time to develop stories and morph it into whatever. It will be nice instead of having like two weeks to do something and just the same old, same old."

Miro added in some other names of people he got a chance to talk to and mentioned he is a huge fan of The Lucha Bros. and how insanely athletic they are. He also mentioned he is a big fan of The Butcher And The Blade and he apologized for stealing the look of The Blade. He also stated that he really wants to work Kenny Omega and Hangman Page.

"Yeah, I talked to Blade," Miro said. "I was like, 'Bro, I'm sorry about using your look. I was going to ask for forgiveness instead of permission. I'm a big fan of his and The Butcher. Huge fan of all these guys. I couldn't wait to congratulate these guys on all their hard work and just how good they are. The Lucha Bros., though, these guys make some maneuvers that I can't even make in a video game. Watching them live and seeing them do all these tricks and stuff - I just can't believe how good they are. They're such nice dudes, too. It's such a good vibe there backstage. There's no crying or whining - it's just guys showing up to work and looking forward to creating some great stuff."

"I met the Bucks and Kenny - I really want to work Kenny, man," Miro added. "He's been on top of his game, so what better way to challenge myself than with someone like that. I love Kenny. He's a big dude, he's got the size and look to go with all the abilities. I'd love to step in the ring with him and show him what a true beast from Bulgaria can do. I watched Hangman's match and man, he's so good."

"I watched his match with Kazarian and we know about Kazarian because he's been around," Miro continued. "But Hangman is just so freaking good. I hope he's around for a long time with us. I hope I get to work with him because I think we can do some really great stuff. Everyone was really receptive, though. It was a pleasure meeting everyone."

