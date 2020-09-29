Trevor Murdoch won the NWA National Championship after defeating Aron Stevens during tonight's third episode of "Primetime Live."

Before losing tonight, Stevens had been champion since December 14, 2019, where he won the title at NWA Into the Fire.

"Primetime Live" is a weekly PPV series from NWA and United Wrestling Network. The series is available to watch on FITE.

