Trevor Murdoch won the NWA National Championship after defeating Aron Stevens during tonight's third episode of "Primetime Live."
Before losing tonight, Stevens had been champion since December 14, 2019, where he won the title at NWA Into the Fire.
"Primetime Live" is a weekly PPV series from NWA and United Wrestling Network. The series is available to watch on FITE.
Results for the third episode of "Primetime Live" is available at this link.
#AndNEW@TheRealTMurdoch @unitedwrestling #PrimeTimeLive pic.twitter.com/wNISQdHK7E— FITE (@FiteTV) September 30, 2020
The challenger @TheRealTMurdoch still in the fight! #PrimeTimeLive pic.twitter.com/s7q8r3LaRk— United Wrestling Network (@unitedwrestling) September 30, 2020
"DAD WON!" #ANDNEW @nwa National Champion, @TheRealTMurdoch!#PrimeTimeLive pic.twitter.com/asRyvgoXfp— United Wrestling Network (@unitedwrestling) September 30, 2020
And new NWA National Champion, @TheRealTMurdoch !— NWA (@nwa) September 30, 2020
