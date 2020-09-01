After weeks of chasing Eddie Edwards down, Eric Young has now become the new Impact World Champion. Young won the match after using his lethal piledriver on the former champion. This will be the first time that he's held this championship.

The former TNA World Champion made his return back to the company at Slammiversary during the Five-Way Elimination Match for this said title. He was the second man eliminated in the match by Rich Swann.

You can check out the title change in the images below: