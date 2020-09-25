It looks like Retribution members Mia Yim and Mercedes Martinez will be called Retaliation and Reckoning.

WWE filed to trademark 5 names on Monday, September 21, which is the night the big Retribution reveal aired on RAW. The trademark filings were for T-BAR, Slapjack, Mace, Retaliation, and Reckoning.

We know that Dominik Dijakovic is using T-BAR, Dio Maddin is using Mace, and Shane Thorne is using Slapjack. There's been no word on what the names Yim and Martinez will use in the group, until now.

The following use descriptions were filed with the USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office):

"IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment"

WWE has not confirmed that Retaliation and Reckoning will be the new names for Yim and Martinez. We noted earlier in the week that WWE had plans for the female members to get names on RAW, but the plan was scrapped for a later date. "Shatter" was reportedly one of the names discussed for Yim or Martinez.

Stay tuned for more on Retribution.