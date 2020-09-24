WWE reportedly had plans for the core female members of Retribution to get ring names on Monday's RAW, but those plans were nixed.

It was reported today by @Wrestlevotes that at one point on Monday the female members of Retribution, Mia Yim and Mercedes Martinez, needed names for RAW. The idea was nixed but one of the names was going to be "Shatter."

There's no word yet on if Yim or Martinez was going to be called "Shatter" or when their new ring names will be revealed, but we should find out in the next few weeks.

As noted, Shane Thorne is now going by "Slapjack" while Dio Maddin is using "Mace" and Dominik Dijakovic is using the "T-BAR" name.

This new report comes after it was revealed earlier in the week that the Retribution segments were met with laughter from other people backstage at this week's RAW. Stay tuned for more on the group.