WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Nia Jax says she's doing fine.

There has been speculation on the status of Jax and partner Shayna Baszler after their match against The Riott Squad was pulled from WWE Clash of Champions last night. Nikki Cross vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley was also pulled. WWE noted during the Kickoff pre-show that all three competitors were not medically cleared to compete. Jax then responded with, "Lies" in response to WWE's announcement. It was later reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that all three competitors did not work the pay-per-view due to the ongoing "COVID-19 situation" in WWE.

In an update, Jax told a fan today on Twitter that she could not be better. The fan asked if she's OK. Jax apologized if WWE's announcement scared some of her fans, and said both she and Baszler are healthy.

"Girl....I could not be better," Jax responded. "[smiling face with smiling eyes emoji] I apologize that the announcement scared some, but all is great and healthy on my end & my tag partner's end as well (not that I speak for her, but I kind of just did [winking face with tongue emoji])"

As noted, it was reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that at least two of the three female competitors, and possibly all three, have not tested positive for COVID-19, but were in contact with someone who did, and that WWE kept all three Superstars off the show as a precautionary measure. It was reiterated that at least two out of the three "are not unhealthy as we speak."

We reported earlier at this link how the 5 core members of Retribution are currently not medically cleared to compete due to a similar COVID-19 situation.

WWE noted on Sunday that the Riott Squad vs. Jax and Baszler situation will be addressed during tonight's RAW episode.

Stay tuned for updates. You can see Jax's full tweet below: