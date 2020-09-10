Nia Jax, one half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, is evidently unhappy with WWE for using a facetuned picture of her on social media. Recently, WWE released a photo of Nia and Shayna Baszler posing with their newly-won tag team titles, and it appeared as if Nia's photo was heavily edited using the Facetune application.

Through an Instagram post, Nia said she couldn't care less about "the big zit" on her chin and that enhancing her facial features sends out the wrong message. Nia has asked WWE to replace the picture at the earliest.

"I get that Facetune is a thing now, but I'm not a big fan. I wear enough makeup and have great hair installed to pick up where I lack in looks, Facetune is a bit much. Yes, in my untouched pic you can see a big zit on my chin, whatevs [whatever]. I have asked WWE to please replace my obviously facetuned pic with the untouched [version]. I'm not happy with the message it sends," she wrote.

Nia and Shayna dethroned the Golden Role Models, Sasha Banks and Bayley, to become the new Women's Tag Team Champions at the WWE Payback event. In a recent interview on WWE's The Bump, Shayna explained how she and Nia are able to put their differences aside to form a cohesive unit.

Shayna also predicted that their reign will be viewed as a defining era for WWE Women's Tag Team Championship, which came into being as recently as December 2018.

"You're going to be hard-pressed to find a team that can do what needs to be done to take both of us out. It's impossible. So, I think you're going to see a long, long reign. These titles are going to be looked as a defining era; it's going to be the Shayna/Nia era," said Shayna.

See below for Nia's Instagram post: