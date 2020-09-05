We've seen it before: two people join forces to become some sort of stable tag team. But, it's the unlikely duos that make for a good storyline. With that being said, we saw just this recently at WWE Payback when Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax beat the former Women's Tag Team champions, Sasha Banks and Bayley, to become the newest champions.

In her interview on WWE's The Bump, Baszler made it known that she was not going to speak on Jax's behalf about their successful win. However, she did comment on what a cohesive unit they are when they're able to put their differences aside.

"I'm not going to say I'm going to handle any conversation on her behalf, but what I think you guys are seeing is that we're professionals, we're professional athletes," Baszler noted. "As far as the tag team titles, we can - I mean, I can put aside the fact that I hate her so we can work together in the ring."

Upon her call-up to the main roster, Baszler has tried to seek every opportunity she can to take part in some sort of main event championship match. She did just that back at WrestleMania 36 when she squared off with Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's Championship, but she wasn't able to claim that belt as her's just yet. Now that her focus has shifted towards the tag team division, she is hopeful of receiving another chance at becoming a singles champion someday.

"Obviously the priority will be to remain champion," she began. "Obviously I'm going to go after every title that's available to me. If [being a tag team champion] gets me closer to becoming the best women's wrestler in WWE, then that's the steps I'm going to take.

"I guess what I'm trying to get at is that it's less about, 'Oh, I want this specific title,' or, 'I want this specific thing.' Everything I'm doing is a step towards making people realize that I'm the best wrestler in WWE."

With the COVID-era drastically changing pro wrestling as we know it, it's hard to say how much of this period people will remember. For Baszler, she hopes the WWE Universe will remember her and Jax's reign as tag team champions as something monumental.

"Each of us singly is pretty hard to deal with. You're going to be pretty hard-pressed to find a team that can do what needs to be done to take both of us out. It's impossible," she reiterated.

"So, I think that you're going to see a long, long reign. These titles are going to be looked as a defining era; it's going to be the Shayna/Nia era."

