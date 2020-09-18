Tonight's WWE 205 Live episode on the WWE Network saw Nigel McGuinness return to the announce table.

McGuinness has been away for a few months after being furloughed back in April due to COVID-19. He was brought back this week for the WWE NXT UK relaunch, calling the action from the United States while Andy Shepherd called the show from London. This week's 205 Live opened up with Vic Joseph welcoming McGuinness back to the commentary table. Drew Gulak has filled in for McGuinness on 205 Live commentary most weeks.

The opening action on this week's 205 Live show from the Amway Center in Orlando saw Ariya Daivari welcome three new cruiserweight competitors to "Daivari Dinero's Division" by giving them singles matches. He was also giving $10,000 to any wrestler who could beat him. The enhancement talents were played by three indie wrestlers - Eli Knight, Jason Cade, and Bobby Flaco. Daivari defeated all three of them.

This week's 205 Live main event saw Tony Nese defeat Danny Burch. This was a rematch from the August 7 205 Live episode, which saw Burch get the win. Daivari appeared at ringside during the match, and did some guest commentary, but ended up distracting Burch, then getting superkicked, before Nese got the pin to win.

Stay tuned for more on the WWE 205 Live brand. You can click here for our detailed recap from this week's episode.

Above and below are videos from this week's matches, along with a shot of McGuinness at the announce table with Joseph: