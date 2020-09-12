Although Nikki Cross became the No. 1 contender to the SmackDown Women's Championship on Friday Night SmackDown, it wasn't before she suffered an unexpected Sister Abigail from Alexa Bliss, her best friend and tag team partner.

After Nikki hit a cross body to take down Tamina and Lacey Evans, the other two competitors in a fatal 4-way match to determine Bayley's challenger at Clash of Champions, Bliss kissed Nikki on the forehead before dropping her with a Sister Abigail, Bray Wyatt's patented finishing move.

Bliss, who appeared to be in a trance-like state, walked out midway through the match.

Nikki, who had also suffered a chair shot from Bayley before the start of the match, overcame the odds and pinned Tamina with a sunset flip. In a backstage interview after SmackDown, Nikki addressed the attack from Alexa.

"That was definitely not my best friend, that was not Lexi. I've said it before, and I'll say it again, I'm the one that pushed her down, I'm the one who left her alone. I'm the one who let her get attacked by The Fiend, who has clearly gotten into her head and twisted her.

"It is something I don't even understand, but I promise you that I will get to the bottom of it. She is my best friend, and my tag team partner, and I'm not just going to push that aside. Nikki Cross is promising right now that she's going to save Alexa Bliss. I have to," said Nikki.

While looking ahead to her SmackDown Women's Championship match at Clash of Champions, Nikki stated that she knows what to expect from Bayley, especially after their previous title match at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules.

"I've been here before, this is not the first time Bayley and I have faced off. I am ready for Clash of Champions, it remains my sole focus.

"You've had the Summer of Bayley. Now, you're going to have the Fall, the Winter, the Christmas, the Autumn, and the New Year of Nikki Cross being the SmackDown women's champion," she said emphatically.

