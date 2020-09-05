NJPW Fighting Spirit Unleashed took place last night with Jay White defeating Flip Gordon (via Bladerunner) in the main event of the show. Post-match, White said that was just a warm-up and this is still his New Japan. Fred Rosser (fka WWE's Darren Young) also made his NJPW debut, teaming up with Alex Zayne in a winning effort against The DKC and Clark Connors.

Below are the full results from the show:

* Alex Zayne and Fred Rosser defeated The DKC and Clark Connors

* Karl Fredericks defeated Misterioso

* Hikuleo defeated Brody King

* Jay White defeated Flip Gordon

Earlier this monrning in Chiba, Japan the New Japan Road tour continued with the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Championship Tournament getting underway. Last week, SHO vacated the tag titles after his partner, YOH, went on the shelf with an ACL tear.

The round robin tournament features: Ryusuke Taguchi / Master Wato, Hiromu Takahashi / BUSHI, El Desperado / Yoshinobu Kanemaru, and Taiji Ishimori / Gedo.

Below are complete results of this morning's event:

* Satoshi Kojima defeated Yota Tsuji

* SHO, Gabriel Kidd, Toru Yano, and Kazuchika Okada defeated Yuya Uemura, YOSHI-HASHI, Tomohiro Ishii, and Hirooki Goto

* Kota Ibushi, Tomoaki Honma, Yuji Nagata, Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated DOUKI, Zack Sabre Jr., Taichi, and Minoru Suzuki

* SANADA, Shingo Takagi, Tetsyta Naito defeated Jado, Yujiro Takahashi, and EVIL

* Master Wato and Ryusuke Taguchi (1-0) defeated Yoshinobu Kanemaru and El Desperado (0-1) (IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Championship Tournament)

* BUSHI and Hiromu Takahashi (1-0) defeated Taiji Ishimori and Gedo (0-1) (IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Championship Tournament)