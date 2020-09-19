New Japan Pro Wrestling held their Road To Lion's Break Crown event on Friday night and you can see the results of the three matches below.

* Clark Connors, Danny Limelight, Adrian Quest and Logan Riegel def. Barrett Brown, Jordan Clearwater Blake Christian and The DKC.

* Rocky Romero and PJ Black def. Fred Rosser and Misterioso.

* Guerrillas of Destiny def. ACH and Alex Zayne.

The first round of the tournament begins September 25 with the following four matches:

* Logan Riegel vs. The DKC

* Clark Connors vs. Jordan Clearwater

* Danny Limelight vs. Barrett Brown

* Adrian Quest vs. Blake Christian

One semifinal match will then air on October 1 and the other semifinal match will air October 8.