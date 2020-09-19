New Japan Pro Wrestling held their Road To Lion's Break Crown event on Friday night and you can see the results of the three matches below.
* Clark Connors, Danny Limelight, Adrian Quest and Logan Riegel def. Barrett Brown, Jordan Clearwater Blake Christian and The DKC.
* Rocky Romero and PJ Black def. Fred Rosser and Misterioso.
* Guerrillas of Destiny def. ACH and Alex Zayne.
The first round of the tournament begins September 25 with the following four matches:
* Logan Riegel vs. The DKC
* Clark Connors vs. Jordan Clearwater
* Danny Limelight vs. Barrett Brown
* Adrian Quest vs. Blake Christian
One semifinal match will then air on October 1 and the other semifinal match will air October 8.
The tag chemistry between Alex Zayne and ACH is fkn awesome and Mr. Zayne doing amazing stuff my gawd #NJPWStrong pic.twitter.com/I2oenjYeVd— Meli (@AnaMelissa15) September 19, 2020