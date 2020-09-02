NWA Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa made her in-ring debut on tonight's AEW Dynamite, defeating Serena Deeb.

Deeb — who previously worked in WWE as a coach at the Performance Center and was a member of CM Punk's Straight Edge Society — also made her AEW debut tonight. Deeb was among those cut in April as part of the business changes in WWE due to COVID-19. Rosa won by hitting the thunder drive for the pinfall win.

AEW Women's World Champion Hikaru Shida is set to face Rosa at this Saturday's AEW All Out PPV. Shida had an open challenge for anyone to step up to her, and Rosa answered the call a couple weeks ago.

Check out our live coverage of tonight's show.

Below are highlights from the match:



















