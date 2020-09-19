Tyler Breeze, one half of the WWE NXT Tag Team Champions, held a Q&A session with fans on Twitter recently. When asked to name his dream opponent from anywhere outside of the WWE, Breeze, to the surprise of many, named AEW star Orange Cassidy.

Although Cassidy is not renowned for his in-ring ability, he is arguably one of the most popular stars in the AEW. Cassidy has already scored two victories over Chris Jericho, the first-ever AEW World Champion, and is reportedly in line for a big push in the coming months.

Cassidy will challenge Brodie Lee for the TNT Championship during next week's edition of AEW Dynamite.

Meanwhile, when asked his thoughts about the strong tag team divisions in AEW and Impact Wrestling, Breeze jokingly said, "Under rated AND over rated! Breeze to impact confirmed."

During the Q&A session, Breeze also touched upon why his close friendship with Cesaro, "[We've been friends since] His first fcw tv match. Been friends ever since he saved my job. Also gave me an unnecessary 'swiss alps bomb' or whatever he called it."

See below for Breeze's tweets:

His first fcw tv match. Been friends ever since he saved my job. Also gave me an unnecessary "swiss alps bomb" or whatever he called it ?? @WWECesaro https://t.co/kvLz7z804g — Prince Pretty (@MmmGorgeous) September 18, 2020