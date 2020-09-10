WWE.com announced Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch vs. Legado del Fantasma for 205 Live.
On last week's episode, Legado del Fantasma attacked Lorcan and Burch with steel chairs during their match with Ever-Rise.
NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, and Raul Mendoza also attacked Ever-Rise and duct-taped their eyes and mouths. For the full recap of last week's show, please click here.
205 Live streams on Fridays on WWE Network at 9 p.m. ET.
It's official! @strongstylebrit & @ONEYLORCAN take on #LegadoDelFantasma tomorrow night on #205Live!https://t.co/uTkW0XJoOm pic.twitter.com/VJhH9IhaK8— 205 Live (@WWE205Live) September 11, 2020