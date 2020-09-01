Peyton Royce took to Instagram to write a message to her former IIconics partner Billie Kay.

As noted on last night's show, The IIconics lost to The Riott Squad (Liv Morgan & Ruby Riott) in a #1 Contender's Match/Losers Must Disband.

The IIconics were moved to the main roster to SmackDown in April 2018 after being in NXT since 2015. They won the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania 35, marking their only time as the tag team champions.

In her message, which can be read below, Peyton explained how she's upset about the split but still sees a silver lining in the situation.

24 hours removed from this moment & it's been a rough day. I'm emotionally exhausted, I'm so sad but I realize there is a silver lining. I believe everything happens as it is supposed to. @billiekaywwe & I have been the eyes in the back of each other's heads for 5+ years. It's time for us to make some growth as individuals. I know we can do this, it just sucks I won't have her by my side through all of it. Thank you for bringing me so much happiness, adventure & fun. You are one in a million & you're so incredibly talented. The whole world knows it! #IICONICS4LYF #MadDawgs

