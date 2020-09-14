For the past two weeks, Friday Night SmackDown has aired vignettes of a new female competitor that will be joining the blue brand. In the vignettes, the only hint that's been given in the 30-second clips is that this mystery woman has long blonde hair.

Fans on social media have been digging a little deeper as to whom this mystery woman could be. With a few tweets on Twitter, fans pointed out that this new arrival could be Carmella after spotting a dove tattoo similar to the one she has on her left arm.

It has been over six months since we last saw "The Staten Island Princess" compete in the ring. Her last singles match was a victory win over Mandy Rose on SmackDown last April.

Carmella is also a former two-time SmackDown Women's Champion, which just celebrated it's four year anniversary since the title was first announced.

You can see the WWE Universe's tweets about Carmella's tattoo below:

Same tattoo so it is CARMELLA pic.twitter.com/8uVedmVAWa — Spooky Kimberly?? (@imqueen_kimmy) September 13, 2020