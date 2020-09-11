Several pro wrestling stars took to Twitter this week with praise for WWE Hall of Famer Gerald Brisco, who was released from the company after 36 years of service.

Dolph Ziggler mentioned how Brisco did so much for he and other amateur wrestlers who wanted to get into pro wrestling.

He wrote, "Thank you for everything you do and did for me and all the other amateur wrestlers who wanted a chance to go pro! See you soon, brother!"

Shelton Benjamin commented on how Brisco has been a father figure to him since he was first signed by WWE back in 2000.

"@Fgbrisco has been a father figure to me since I arrived @ WWE. He help mold and guide me. Always there to give encouragement, laughs, wisdom and a kick in the ass when needed. I'm Still gonna need it all so keep your phone close. Thank you Gerry," Benjamin wrote.

WWE Producer Adam Pearce said Brisco changed his life, and also referred to him as a father figure.

"Simply put, @Fgbrisco changed my life. Many will say the same, and I believe it. I call him my wrestling "Dad" because that's how he treats me. And he never had to. My gratitude is unending, and in fact it grows as I do. You're a HOFer in every sense of the word, Dad! [folded hands emoji] [heart emoji]," Pearce wrote.

Heavy Machinery's Tucker and Otis both thanked Brisco for what he's done to help them.

Otis wrote, "I LOVE YOU SIR [fist emoji] I will and Always Forever Be a Brisco Boy THANK YOU"

Tucker added, "Wouldn't be where I am today without @Fgbrisco I and many others, particularly in the amateur wrestling circle, have him to thank for our opportunity in @WWE He's a great man with a great legacy. Thank you Mr. Brisco"

Impact Wrestling star Madman Fulton, formerly known as Sawyer Fulton in WWE NXT, also thanked Brisco for changing his life.

"Sucks to hear about @Fgbrisco being let go. The man changed my life and I'll never stop being thankful for him #MainEventMonster," Fulton wrote.

WWE Legends also weighed in on Brisco's departure. WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley called Brisco a tremendous asset to the company, and NXT General Manager William Regal thanked Brisco for being there during a tough time in his life.

"I'm very sorry to learn that Gerald Brisco is no longer with @WWE He is a great man who has been a tremendous asset to the company for 36 years. I loved working with him. Hang in there @Fgbrisco - many of us think the world of you," Foley wrote.

Regal added, "There aren't enough words to thank you for all your unselfish help, guidance,knowledge and most of all friendship you've given to me. When I was at my lowest point of my life 21 years ago you were constantly there for me. Thank you my friend.x"

WWE Hall of Famer and producer Michael "PS" Hayes thanked Brisco for the great times they shared, and for how he and his brother Jack Brisco helped The Fabulous Freebirds.

"Thx Gerald for all the GREAT times, I hope there are a few more remaining!! Most importantly, thx for all UR help over the years and what you and Jack did for the FREEBIRDS!!," Hayes wrote.

Brisco had been furloughed back in April as a part of the other company-wide cuts brought on by COVID-19, but he received a phone call from WWE Chairman Vince McMahon on Wednesday night, informing him of the full release. As we've noted, WWE reportedly made around 60 employee cuts this week, from producers to staff writers to other office workers. Brisco had worked as a talent scout in recent years.

Stay tuned for more on Brisco's departure. You can see the related tweets below:

